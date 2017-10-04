Fox Inclusion has announced that they are accepting applications for the 2018 Fox Writers Lab (FWL). The program is designed to nurture experienced and emerging writers with unique voices, backgrounds, and life experiences and create a strong pipeline of well-rounded talent for potential staffing as writers and/or story editors on Fox productions.

The program helps cultivate voices and connects participants with Fox staff writers, showrunners, screenwriters, directors and creative executives across television, feature films and digital entertainment. The FWL offers trained writers an immersive four-month curriculum focused on developing original material, honing writing skills and exploring the business of media and entertainment. Eight writers will be selected to participate in the program. They will receive priority staffing meetings for the established FWL Staff Writer position on a Fox television show. From the eight chosen writers, one will be named the 2018 Fox Writers Lab Fellow and receive a blind script deal with Fox Broadcasting Company.

Participants from last season’s program went on to be staff writers on current Fox series such as Lucifer, The Gifted, The Last Man On Earth, The Exorcist, the forthcoming LA to Vegas and The Resident as well as 20th Century Fox Television’s Fresh Off the Boat.

The deadline for submissions to the Fox Writers Lab is October 22, 2017.