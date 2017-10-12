Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Victory Lane, a soapy car racing drama from Oscar-nominated writer Sheldon Turner (Up in the Air). The project hails from Turner and Jennifer Klein’s Vendetta Productions and 20th Century Fox TV, where the company is based.

Written by Turner, Victory Lane is a serialized family soap set in the world of auto racing. It follows the sport’s biggest family rivalry. The real drama is outside the arena as two star drivers fall in love, despite their battle on the track. Turner and Klein executive produce.

Auto racing is in Fox’s DNA. The network has been NASCAR’s U.S. home since 2001.

This is the second sale at Fox for Vendetta this year. The company also has Nightfall, a cop drama, also written by Turner. Also executive produced by Howard Gordon, the project has a put pilot commitment.

Last season, Turner wrote and he and Klein executive produced the untitled University drama aka Controversy for Fox. It went to pilot with Archie Panjabi starring. Turner and Vendetta are repped by CAA.