Fox Buys Family Comedy From Peter Tolan, John Ross Bowie & Kevin Sussman

As Fox has renewed its push into multi-camera comedy, the network is revisiting a project it first developed six years ago. Fox has given a script commitment to The Ever After Part, a multi-camera comedy from Rescue Me co-creator Peter Tolan and actors-writers John Ross Bowie & Kevin Sussman.

Written by the trio, The Ever After Part centers on a couple. When faced with the difficulties of raising their daughter in a hip, on the rise neighborhood, the couple must swallow their pride and move in with the husband’s flamboyant mother and her manservant. Tolan, who serves as showrunner, Bowie and Sussman executive produce with Principato Young Entertainment’s Peter Principato and Joel Zadak for Sony Pictures TV, where Tolan is under an overall deal, and 20th Century Fox TV. Sussman’s manager Jill McGrath serves as producer.

Bowie and Sussman met and became friends years ago when they first started recurring together on The Big Bang Theory as Leonard and Sheldon’s nemesis Barry Kripke and comic book store owner Stuart, respectively. (Sussman has since become a series regular on Big Bang while Bowie is a series regular on ABC/20th TV’s comedy series Speechless.) Shortly after they first met, the duo started writing together. Their comedy spec Dark Minions caught Sony TV’s attention, leading to The Ever After Part, which was their their first network sale. The pitch, bought by Fox in fall 2011 when the network again was actively pursuing multi-camera comedy, was also via Sony TV, with PYE and McGrath attached. I hear it was Fox comedy chief Suzanna Makkos’ idea to revive The Ever After Part. The concept has been tweaked a bit, with one of Sony TV’s top comedy showrunners, Tolan, coming on board as co-writer, executive producer and showrunner.