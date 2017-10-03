Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to The Dime — a crime drama with a lesbian cop at the center — based on bestselling author Kathleen Kent’s new novel, from Hell on Wheels creators Tony Gayton and Joe Gayton, feature director Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written and executive produced by the Gayton brothers, The Dime follows Brooklyn cop Betty Rhyzyck, a tough as nails firebrand, who moves with her girlfriend to Dallas to lead a group of detectives. Their more traditional sensibilities are a far cry from her blue state mentality and in order to survive, Betty and her team will have to put aside their differences. In the process, they might just discover that they’re more alike than they ever imagined. The novel was published by Hatchett Book Group in February.

Reeves, Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn executive produce via Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. 20th Century Fox TV, where 6th & Idaho is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Reeves also is executive producing Fox’s vampire drama The Passage, which is eying potential reshoots of the pilot for fall 2018 consideration.

Since Felicity ended in 2002, Reeves — who created and executive produced the the cult WB dramedy with J.J. Abrams — has been focused on feature directing, helming Abrams’ Cloverfield, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and followup, War For the Planet of the Apes. He was recently tapped by Warner Bros. to direct the next iteration of Batman.

6th & Idaho is repped by CAA, 3 Arts, and attorney Karl Austen. The Gaytons are with UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.