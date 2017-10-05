Fox has given a put pilot commitment to a high-profile medical drama package from sister studio 20th Century Fox TV. Strange Conditions is executive produced by Danny Strong, co-creator/executive producer of Fox/20th TV’s popular drama Empire, and John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, directors/executive producers of the studio’s hot NBC drama series This Is Us.

John Requa, left; Glenn Ficarra Shutterstock

Written by Wes Jones (Billions) based on an idea by Henry Finder, Strange Conditions is set 5 minutes in the future and takes place at the New York Institute of Experimental Medicine— on the bleeding edge of biotechnology and a little beyond. Each an expert their own field (medicine, bio-ethics, law, and psychology) with healthy egos—our team clashes in their battle to cure the incurable and expand the boundaries of nature. But just because they can do something, does that mean they should?

Jones executive produces alongside Danny Strong and Stacey Greenberg for Danny Strong Productions; Requa, Ficarra and Charlie Gogolak for Zaftig Films; and Finder. 20th Century Fox TV, where both Danny Strong Productions and Zaftig Films are based, is the studio.

Strong has two other drama projects set at Fox with penalty, legal dramas Midnight Lawyer and Infamy.