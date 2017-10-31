Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Snow Blind, an hourlong witness protection drama based on the graphic novel by Ollie Masters (DC/Vertigo’s The Kitchen) and Tyler Jenkins (Grass Kings), from Prison Break executive producer and Dominion creator/showrunner Vaun Wilmott, Boom! Studios and 20th Century Fox TV.

Fox

Written by Wilmott, Snow Blind centers on Sheriff Billy Bowden, who, after a local story on him goes viral, struggles to keep his past life of crime and his placement in witness protection hidden from his friends and family in a small Alaska town.

Wilmott executive produces with Boom! Studios’ Stephen Christy and Ross Richie. Boom! and 20th Century Fox TV, where Boom! is under a first-look deal, co-produce.

Boom! recently saw Fox take a minority stake in the company, which has had first-look deals at both 20th Television and 20th Century Fox on the feature side. In television this season, Boom! sold Hacktivist to the CW with Grant Thompson and Alyssa Milano. Boom! also has The Woods in development at Syfy/UCP with Brad Peyton and Michael Armbruster, and Old City Blues at Brad Weston’s Makeready with Gore Verbinski and Arash Amel.

Boom! Studios Logo

On the feature side, Boom! is in post on supernatural thriller The Empty Man for Fox and is developing Mouse Guard, with Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) attached to direct, Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) producing and Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) writing; Irredeemable with Adam McKay (The Big Short) attached to direct and Tommy Wirkola (What Happened to Monday) writing; and Malignant, with Becca Thomas (Stranger Things) attached to direct.​

Wilmott was the creator and executive producer of Syfy’s Dominion, loosely based on the feature Legion, and served as an executive producer on the recent Fox/20th TV revival of Prison Break. He also has written for FX/Fox 21’s Sons of Anarchy.

Boom! is repped by UTA and Matt Saver. Wilmott is with WME.