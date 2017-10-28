An anti-sexual harassment march chaired by Fox news reporter Lauren Sivan, one of the earliest Harvey Weinstein victims to come forward with details on her negative encounter with the producer, will take place on Nov. 12 in Hollywood.

The Take Back The Workplace march is organized by the Feminist Majority Foundation, Civican, and We for She. The goal is to bring protests of sexual harassment in the workplace to the streets, calling out those who commit it, those who tacitly allow it, and those who help cover it up.

The call-to-action march will start on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 10 am and will cover approximately 12 blocks, beginning at the corner of Hollywood Blvd. and Highland Ave. in Hollywood and ending at the CNN Building at Cole Ave. and Sunset Blvd. Street closures will be in effect.

Organizers are demanding abolition of the confidential arbitration clauses and non-disclosure agreements in employment contracts that they claim make it nearly impossible to expose and properly litigate workplace sexual harassment and assault.

The event also supports producer Kathleen Kennedy’s proposed entertainment industry commission to develop and enforce industry-wide protections. Organizers are emphasizing that working women and many men in every business have experienced and continue to suffer sexual harassment and abuse at their jobs, and that immediate action is required to ensure every victim ans the support and the resources to fight back and win.

Free registration for the march is available at takebacktheworkplacemarch.com