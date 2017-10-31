The Simpsons and Modern Family will be pulled off Network Ten in Australia after 20th Century Fox canceled its output deal with the broadcaster. The move also means that Fox’s latest tranche of shows including Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville, X-Men series The Gifted and sci-fi alien comedy Ghosted will not air on Ten or its digital spin-off channels. The studio issued a letter of termination of the deal, published via the Australian Securities Exchange, after the country’s Foreign Investment Review Board approved CBS’ takeover of the network. This is the latest development in the acquisition after Fox Co-Executive Chairman Lachlan Murdoch and entrepreneur Bruce Gordon had attempted to buy Network Ten through their own private investment firms. CBS is awaiting full approval of the takeover.

REX/Shutterstock In its first series commission, Expectation, the UK production company set up by former Endemol president Tim Hincks and ex-ITV programming chief Peter Fincham, will explore the lives of people in the American south who voted for Donald Trump. The producer, which received multi-million pound backing from BBC Worldwide earlier this year, is making Ed Balls: My Deep South Road Trip for BBC Two. The three-part series is fronted by former British politician Balls, who recently starred in Strictly Come Dancing — the UK version of Dancing With The Stars. Balls will visit some of the original Confederate states to find out how those who voted for Trump feel about him now. “It’s one thing to swap being a politician for reality TV and embarrass your family in the process. It’s quite another thing to swap reality TV for the U.S. Presidency and turn the world upside down,” he said.