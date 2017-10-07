Fox News reporter Lauren Sivan claims that producer Harvey Weinstein once masturbated in front of her after trapping her in a restaurant vestibule, the latest accusation following a scathing New York Times report on Weinstein’s alleged sexual harassment of women.

Sivan told the Huffington Post that a decade ago, when she was a news anchor on the Long Island 12 cable channel in New York, she experienced the abuse. She claimed she told friends in private but remained publicly silent because of a long-term relationship and fear of Weinstein’s power.

Weinstein’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, said Weinstein was not available to respond. A Weinstein Company publicist did not respond to the Huffington Post’s attempts to get a comment.

Sivan claims that a decade ago, she met Weinstein and others at Cipriani, a well-known New York Italian restaurant. The group later moved to Cafe Socialista, a Cuban-themed club and restaurant where Weinstein was an investor. Sivan said Weinstein requested that she join him on a tour of the restaurant.

When they went downstairs, he took her to the kitchen and dismissed the staffers cleaning. Once they left, Weinstein allegedly attempted to kiss her, but Sivan resisted. When she explained she had a boyfriend, he allegedly said, “Well, can you just stand there and shut up.”

Sivan claimed they were in a vestibule and she was trapped by Weinstein’s bulky body. Thwarted on the kiss, he allegedly then exposed himself and began to masturbate, finally ejaculating into a potted plant. They then returned to the rest of the group, and Sivan and a friend left. When Weinstein phoned the next day, claiming to have had a great time, she quickly ended the call. Sivan claimed she has not interacted with Weinstein since that 2007 incident.