Nineteen-year-old Eric Chase Bolling, son of former Fox News Host Eric Bolling, died after mixing cocaine and the painkiller fentanyl, The Boulder County coroner’s office said yesterday, noting that the death was accidental.

Eric Bolling confirmed the news, tweeting “We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims.”

The younger Bolling died September 8, shortly after his father and Fox News parted ways amidst reports of sexual harassment. Eric Bolling quickly took to social media to dispute speculation that his son had committed suicide.

The coroner’s report confirms that the overdose was accidental, and that the younger Bolling had a history of substance abuse.

Last evening, Eric Bolling thanks his twitter followers for their “continued prayers and support.”

Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids 1/ — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017