Fox News Channel has announced that they have fired correspondent John Huddy. The news comes hours after his sister Juliet Huddy made an appearance on Today to talk about her sexual harassment claims against former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly.

A statement from Fox News reads: “Following a thorough investigation into a physical altercation earlier this month, Fox News made the decision to sever ties with Jerusalem-based correspondent John Huddy. The network’s investigation concluded last week, and due to observation of the Sabbath on Friday, terminated Huddy’s employment this morning.”

Huddy had been a foreign correspondent for Fox News since 2014. Juliet left the network in September and claims that O’Reilly tried to derail her career after she rebuffed his many sexual advances.

Their father John Huddy, Sr. was Fox News consultant and confidant to FNC co-founder Roger Ailes who resigned last July after a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by former anchor Gretchen Carlson. O’Reilly has also been under fire as of late as his former Fox News colleague Megan Kelly in regards to an email she sent last year to the co-presidents of Fox News complaining about O’Reilly’s behavior toward women.