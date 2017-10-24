Fox is doubling its efforts to launch a live multi-camera comedy series last season by buying a second such project. The network has given a script commitment to The Great Unknowns, from comedy writer-producer Adam Barr and the Jackal Group, Gail Berman’s joint venture with Fox Networks Group.

Written by Barr, The Great Unknown is a live multi-cam comedy about siblings Tommy and Debbie Stefano, whose parents force them to grow up and find their own place to live, as well as real careers and relationships. Barr is executive producing with the Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Joe Earley, as well as actress-writer Heather Anne Campbell who comes from UCB and has an extensive improv background which she will likely tap into for The Great Unknown.

In August, Fox gave a script plus penalty commitment to Immediate Family, a live, interactive multi-camera comedy to be directed and executive produced by Thomas Kail (Fox’s Grease: Live, Hamilton)

Barr cut his teeth as a TV writer in multi-camera comedy with a stint on the original Will & Grace. He also created the 2016 NBC multi-camera pilot Me & Mean Margaret, which starred Stockard Channing, He is repped by WME and Sloane Offer.

Campbell is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

The networks have been making a push into live entertainment programming to boost the elusive live viewership. In addition to live musicals, NBC tried the live multi-camera comedy format — a throwback to the early days of television — with Undateable a couple of seasons ago.