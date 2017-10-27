Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to an untitled half-hour multi-camera father-son comedy from Morgan Murphy (Two Broke Girls) 3Arts Entertainment and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written by Murphy, the comedy is set in the world’s most colorful bar in Mexico. When a man moves back to his hometown and open his dream business, he is dismayed when his rudderless adult son follows him and he realizes his parenting days aren’t over.

Murphy executive produces with 3Arts’ Lee Eisenberg, Michael Rotenberg and Avi Gilbert. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio.

Murphy previously teamed with director-producer Tim Story on a half-hour brothers comedy which received a put pilot commitment at ABC. She was one of the original writers on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, and recently served as writer and producer on 2 Broke Girls. Murphy is repped by CAA, 3Arts, and attorney Jared Levine.

Fox also has multi-camera comedy Suspended, a school comedy from Powerless executive producers/showrunners Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, which received a put pilot commitment; and has given a pilot production commitment to blue-collar family comedy from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton. That latter project came on the heels of an off-cycle pilot order to the trio’s Cool Kids multi-cam comedy.

Eisenberg is repped by WME.