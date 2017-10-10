Fox has given a put pilot commitment to a primetime soap from former Nashville executive producers Meredith Lavender & Marcie Ulin.

Rex/Shutterstock

Written by the duo, the untitled project centers on a couple. After twenty years of marriage, they try to reignite their passion and strengthen their family by starting over in paradise on earth: Hawaii. They move their two teenage kids to the island of tourist fantasies, but the reality of paradise is not all sun, surf, and sex on the beach — dark family secrets, a complicated social structure they don’t understand, old mistakes, and messy new relationships threaten to tear the Campbell family apart, even as they struggle to find their way back to each other.

Lavender and Ulin executive produce alongside Jake Kasdan and his producing partner Melvin Mar. 20th Century Fox TV, where Lavender & Ulin as well as Kasdan are under overall deals, is the studio.

Fox

Last season, Lavender & Ulin sold two projects with major commitment, including a drama series adaptation of Ben Percy’s novel Red Moon, which was set at Fox as put pilot. Lavender and Ulin worked on the soapy country music drama Nashville for its entire four-season run on ABC, rising to executive producers. They are repped by CAA and attorney Todd Rubenstein.

Kasdan and Mar also executive produce the buzzy Danny Zucker/Trevor Engelson comedy at Fox, which has a put pilot commitment, and comedy Not Ready, also at Fox, from Niki Schwartz-Wright and Fred Savage, which has a script commitment plus penalty. Kasdan is repped by WME and Sloss Eckhouse. Mar also repped at WME.