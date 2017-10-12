Julie Rieger has been promoted to President of Chief Data Strategist and Head of Media at Twentieth Century Fox Film, a newly created post in which she oversee the company’s data strategy. The nine-year Fox veteran also retains leadership of the studio’s media planning group. She had served as EVP Media and Marketing Planning.

Rieger has been integral in the effort to build Fox’s data management program, an initiative that began 18 months ago with the goal of delivering new insights that enabled studio’s marketing group tto learn more about and connect more effectively with consumers. In her new role, Rieger will continue to examine the film business from the consumer’s perspective, while working closely with leaders throughout the TCFF organization to offer insights gleaned from data science, natural language processing and analytics.

“Julie has been a visionary in building and implementing the studio’s robust moviegoer database,” said TCFF Chairman and CEO Stacey Snider. “In doing so, she has not only separated us from our competition, but also bridged the gap between studios and consumers, empowering TCFF to truly become a consumer-centric business.”

Effective immediately, Rieger will report jointly to Snider and President of Global Marketing Pam Levine, who added: Julie is that rare executive who filters a data-driven understanding of media through a truly innovative and creative lens. She thinks as much about the message we’re delivering as the medium, and how the two interact. That unique ability is what makes her the perfect person to unlock the potential in this new initiative.”

Prior to joining Fox in 2008, Rieger led West Coast operations for Zenith, overseeing a number of accounts, including TCFF domestically and Hewlett Packard on a global basis.