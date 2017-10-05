Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Headshot, an hourlong drama executive produced by Empire executive producer/director Sanaa Hamri and Homeland‘s Howard Gordon.

Written and executive produced by producer Sonny Postiglione (Bloodline), Headshot is described as a fun, heartfelt, character-driven procedural centering on a tenacious, by-the- book FBI agent who puts his career on the line by hiring a mouthy yet charming struggling actress for the role of a lifetime: undercover operative. Together, this “odd couple” join forces to take down the Bureau’s most dangerous and high-profile criminals.

Hamri executive produces with Postiglione and is set to direct. Gordon executive produces via his Teakwood Lane. 20th Century Fox TV, where Teakwood Lane is based, is the studio.

Gordon has two put pilot commitments at Fox. One is Classified, an hourlong drama with Marc Guggenheim, and the other is Nightfall, with Sheldon Turner and Jennifer Klein. He also has a medical drama written by Jason Horwitch, which has a script commitment plus penalty at the network. In addition to executive producing Homeland, which is heading into its seventh season on Showtime, Gordon is exploring potential new 24 offshoots. He is repped by WME and Gendler Kelly.

Postiglione was a supervising producer on The Vampire Diaries and co-executive producer on Bloodline and Knightfall. He’s repped by CAA and attorneys James Mandelbaum and Michael Auerbach.

Hamri is an executive producer and director on Empire. She previously directed episodes of Shameless, Elementary and Nashville, among others. She’s repped by CAA, manager Larry Kennar and attorney Patty Felker.