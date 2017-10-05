Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Adam & Eva, a modern-day Adam and Eve drama based on the praised Dutch series, from Tony-winning playwright Steven Levenson (Masters of Sex), producer Marc Platt (La La Land), Scripted World and 20th Century Fox TV.

Rex/Shutterstock

Written by Levenson, Adam & Eva follows Adam and Eva, two unique souls in New York City drawn together by fate. Both struggle with feelings of isolation heightened by living in a city with 8.5 million people.

The original Dutch series A’dam – E.V.A.(which also stands for “Amsterdam and many others”), from writer Robert Alberdingk Thijm and director Norbert ter Hall, ran for three seasons beginning in 2011. Described as 500 Days of Summer meets Tales of the City, A’dam – E.V.A. centers on Adam, a bright-eyed newcomer to Amsterdam, who leads a lonely life burying the forgotten dead for the city, but when he moves next door to the beautiful, cynical Eva, he realizes he’s met the love of his life. The series was recently chosen as best Dutch drama series since 1990 by a jury of leading journalists, industry members and media specialists of the Netherlands. The series also has been awarded the French Prix de la Fiction for best international series, the Dutch Directors Guild Award and the Best Screenplay Award from the Dutch Writers Guild. You can watch a trailer with no English subtitles below.

Platt and Adam Siegel executive produce the Fox adaptation for Marc Platt Productions, with Scripted World’s Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg. Robert Alberdingk Thijm & Norbert ter Hall also executive produce. 20th TV, where Platt is under an overall deal, is the studio.

The project reunites Levenson with La La Land and Grease: Live producer Platt. Levenson is writing the book for Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig’s new movie musical which is being produced by Platt. Levenson also was a writer-producer on Showtime’s Masters Of Sex and wrote the book for Dear Evan Hansen, which won him a Tony award earlier this year. He is repped by WME and Schreck Rose.

Scripted World has produced other US adaptations of Dutch series, including Red Widow and Betrayal, at ABC, as well as Hostages on CBS. The company is developing Kilroy County with Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor, Miguel Arteta and Roberto Benabib attached, as well as Your Honor with Robert and Michelle King (The Good Wife) and Peter Moffat (The Night Of ) attached to write.