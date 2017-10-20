Fox has put in development Emma’s At Her Dad’s, a single-camera comedy from How to Live with Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life) creator Claudia Lonow Rapaport, Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills, and Universal TV where Hazy Mills and Lonow Rapaport are based.

Fox

Written and executive produced by Lonow Rapaport, Emma’s At Her Dad’s is a semi-autobiographical, half-hour comedy about Joey, a lost, 35-ish newly single mom using every single second of her weekends in a mad dash search for who she wants to be, while exorcising who she was. With the help of her friends, we’ll see Joey tackle what career she should pursue, what friends she should have, and which guy she should, ya know, f*ck. Every weekend, Joey is Cinderella — chasing all her dreams before the clock strikes 12…only, in this case, it’s twelve noon on a Sunday.

The project extends Lonow Rapaport’s relationship with Hazy Mills. She was most recently a consulting producer on the company’s multi-camera NBC comedy series Crowded and also wrote for Hazy Mills’ Sean Saves The World, which was toplined by Hayes. Her other series credits include Accidentally On Purpose and Rude Awakening. Lonow Rapaport is repped by WME and Del Shaw Moonves.

In addition to Emma’s At Her Dad’s, Hazy Mills has Like Family, a comedy with frequent collaborator Suzanne Martin, in the works at NBC.