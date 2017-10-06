Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Shine, an hourlong dance drama from producer Marc Platt (La La Land, Fox’s Grease: Live) and Step Up creator Duane Adler.

Written and executive produced by Adler, Shine is a character-driven, multigenerational dance show told through the eyes of three distinct women, each at a different point in their lives and careers. These women stand at a crossroads when it comes to their dreams and relationships, as they form the core of a family that once was a Las Vegas dynasty until it collapsed in scandal, betrayal, and heartbreak. Now they are banding together to reclaim what was theirs as well as try and repair the old wounds between them.

Platt and Adam Siegel executive produce via Marc Platt Productions. 20th Century Fox TV, where Platt is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Adler is behind the Step Up franchise for Touchstone/Summit, creating the characters for the franchise, consisting of Step Up, which he co-wrote, Step Up 2, Step Up 3D, Step Up Revolution and Step Up: All In, which grossed more than $651 million worldwide. He also wrote Save the Last Dance for Paramount, and as a director helmed Make Your Move, starring Dancing With The Stars’ Derek Hough and Asian pop star BoA. His most recent film, Heartbeats for Das Films is set for a January 2018 limited release. He’s repped by Paradigm and Jennifer Levine at Untitled Entertainment.

This is Fox’s second dance drama buy this season. It also has given a script commitment plus penalty to hip-hop drama Take It From The Top (working title) inspired by choreographer Fatima Robinson’s life, from producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.

This also is Platt’s second project in development at Fox. He also has Adam & Eva based on the Dutch series with Steven Levenson and Scripted World, which also has a script commitment plus penalty. He’s repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.