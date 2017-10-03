Fox has given a second script commitment plus penalty to a legal drama from Empire co-creator Danny Strong this season.

Written and executive produced by Manhunt: Unabomber co-executive producer Nick Schenk, Midnight Lawyer is about a lawyer who gets his clients out of trouble they get into after dark. He used to live the NYC after-hours life and now he’s always striving to save people the way he saved himself— but this business comes with temptations. His clients are colorful night owls (often celebrities with paparazzi on their tails), thrill-seeking partiers, and mobsters who will prove time and time again that nothing good happens after 2 AM.

Strong executive produces with Stacy Greenberg, Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim. 20th Century Fox TV, where Strong is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Midnight Lawyer joins fellow Strong-produced legal drama Infamy, written by David Elliot, which also has script plus penalty commitment at Fox. The two projects stem from Danny Strong Productions, sold in the first development season since the Emmy winner founded his company with ex-Imagine exec Greenberg earlier this year.

Strong, whose feature directorial debut Rebel in the Rye was released last month, is repped by CAA, The Gotham Group and attorney Alan Wertheimer.