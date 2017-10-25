Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Hard Knocks, an hourlong drama from Virgil Williams (Mudbound, Criminal Minds), Debra Martin Chase’s Martin Chase Productions (Get Christie Love) and Universal TV.

Written and executive produced by Williams, Hard Knocks is an hourlong, cop procedural drama about a brilliant, male ex-con turned university criminology

professor and a tenacious female detective who team up to tackle crime by combining unique insight into the criminal mind and superior investigative skills.

Martin Chase executive produces via her Martin Chase Productions. Universal TV, where both Williams and Martin Chase are under deals, is the studio.

Under her new Uni TV deal, Martin Chase recently received a pilot production commitment at ABC for contemporary spy drama project Get Christie Love, based on the 1970s TV movie and series, which Chase executive produces with Power creator Courtney Kemp and Vin Diesel. The project hails from Universal TV and Lionsgate TV.

Williams most recently served as a co-executive producer on long-running CBS series Criminal Minds, and also wrote several episodes of the series. He earlier served as producer and writer on ER from 2005-09 and also wrote for The Chicago Code and 24.

On the film side, Williams co-wrote and executive produced the feature Mudbound, which sold to Netflix for $12.5 million at Sundance in January. It’s set to be released November 17.

Also in the crime genre, Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to FBI drama Headshot, an hourlong drama from Empire executive producer/director Sanaa Hamri and Homeland’s Howard Gordon.

Williams is repped by CAA, The Shuman Company, and attorneys Eric Sherman and P.J. Shapiro. Martin Chase Productions is repped by CAA and attorneys Nina Shaw and Laurie Megery.