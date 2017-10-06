Fox continues to stock up on high-profile legal drama projects for next season. The latest buy is Being Judged, from writer Nkechi Carroll (Rosewood), which has received a script commitment with significant penalty. It hails from Chernin Entertainment and 20th Century Fox TV, where Carroll is under an overall deal.

Written and executive produced by Carroll, Being Judged centers on Josephine Graves. No one likes Being Judged, least of all Josephine, who is struggling to figure out this thing called life, while balancing her demanding career, social life, and family responsibilities. Unfortunately for her, she has to do it all under the biggest, brightest, spotlight because at 27 years old she is the youngest judge in the history of America.

Chernin Entertainment’s Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo executive produce. This marks a re-teaming with 20th TV for Chernin Entertainment, which used to be based at the studio for many years and most recently had a TV deal at NBUniversal.

Actress-writer Carroll, who grew up in the Ivory Coast and England, spent the last two seasons on the Fox/20th TV drama Rosewood, rising to co-executive producer. She previously worked on two other Fox/20th TV procedurals, Bones and its spinoff The Finder. Carroll is repped by WME and MetaMorphic Entertainment.

Being Judged joins three other legal dramas, which have scripted commitments with penalty at Fox Midnight Lawyer and Infamy, both produced by Danny Strong, and One Call That’s All. Additionally, the Marc Guggenheim/Howard Gordon drama Classified, which has a put pilot commitment at Fox, is set in the legal branch of the CIA, revolving around the attorneys who represent the agency.