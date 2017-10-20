This is a concept that stands out in the sea of comedy pitches bought by the broadcast networks every year. Fox has given a script commitment plus penalty to Reservations, a single-camera comedy from Young & Hungry scribe Lucas Brown Eyes, David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith’s KatzSmith (It), and 20th Century Fox Television.

Fox

Created and written by Lucas Brown Eyes, Reservations is based on his real-life story. The comedy follows a Native American family that trades their impoverished reservation for Los Angeles, a move inspired by the dreams of a 14-year-old boy to live in Hollywood. But adjusting to life in this new world of Teslas and $10 lattes proves to be weirder and more complicated than this loud, proud and tight-knit family was expecting.

KatzSmith’s Katzenberg, Grahame-Smith and Aaron Schmidt executive produce, while Brown Eyes co-executive produces.

This marks the first sale for KatzSmith under the pod deal the duo inked with 20th TV less than two months ago. This also marks the first network sale ever for Brown Eyes, a rare Native American creator bringing a voice and perspective rarely seen on TV.

Brown Eyes is an alum of the 2014 Disney-ABC Writing Program and went on to work at the company’s cable network Freeform as writer and executive story editor on comedy Young & Hungry. He’s repped by the Kaplan Stahler Agency and Good Fear Film + Management.

KatzSmith most recently produced Stephen King’s blockbuster It, which has grossed $632 million worldwide. They are currently developing the Beetlejuice sequel for Warner Bros, a feature version of the worldwide viral sensation Kung Fury, along with other film and TV projects.

Katzenberg and Grahame-Smith are repped by WME.