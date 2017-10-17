Fork Films and THIRTEEN/WNET have picked up documentary, Naila And The Uprising, to include as part of the four-part Women, War & Peace II series, which will have its exclusive US broadcast premiere on PBS in 2018. The series, now in its second edition, highlights how women in contemporary conflict zones, in pursuit of freedom and justice, risk their lives and lift their communities. From Just Vision, creator of the Peabody award-winning My Neighbourhood, the Julia Bacha-directed docu tells the story of Naila Ayesh, a Palestinian woman from Gaza whose choices between love, family and freedom are framed by the First Intifada, the most vibrant, nonviolent mobilization in Palestinian history. It will world premiere at DOC NYC on November 12 and launch internationally at IDFA in Amsterdam later in the month.

ESPN has secured the domestic television rights to Back To Life, a documentary about Olympian Torin Yater-Wallace. The pic, written and directed by Clayton Vila and produced by Matthew Brady, details the American freestyle skiing prodigy’ climb from the brink of death to rebounding in time to win the gold at the X Games. It will air as part of the World of X Games series on ABC on January 13, two weeks before the X Games Aspen and a month prior to the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics, where Yater-Wallace is on the US Ski Team. In addition, Red Bull Media House has the the digital rights to stream the film across its digital network, both domestically and internationally.