Indigenous Media and Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street are teaming to produce Five Points, a 10-episode original drama series created and written by Adam Giaudrone (Being Mary Jane, Black Lightning) for .

Five Points follows about five students at a South Side Chicago high school who each experience a life-changing event from a different point of view. It will take all of their unique perspectives to understand the truth. The exec producers are Jon Avnet, Rodrigo Garcia, Jake Avnet and Washington, along with the Scandal star’s Simpson Street EVP Development and Production Pilar Savone. Thomas Carter will direct the series, which begins production this week. He and Giaudrone also serve as EPs.

“Five Points’ unique format, designed to engage the community in social conversation, makes it a perfect fit for Facebook’s new Watch platform,” said Jake Avnet, COO of Indigenous Media. “Indigenous Media has a long history of leveraging traditional media expertise to experiment with new formats and platforms, which is why we are excited to be an early part of Watch.”

Said Indigenous co-founder Jon Avnet: “We are thrilled to have the incredibly talented Kerry Washington join our producing team. Her strong perspective coupled with Thomas Carter’s gifted direction will take Five Points to the next level.”

Added Washington: “We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with Indigenous and Facebook in order to tell this important, thought provoking and compelling story.”

Indigenous Media is repped by CAA and attorneys Tara Kole and Leigh Leshner. Washington is with CAA, Washington Square Arts and attorney Gretchen Bruggeman Rush. Carter is repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum. Giaudrone is with Verve, Debbie Gruber and attorney Gregg Gellman.