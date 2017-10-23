Four days after he was fired from Nickelodeon’s hit animated series The Loud House, Chris Savino has responded on Facebook to the sexual harassment allegations leveled against him.

“I am deeply sorry and ashamed,” he wrote.

“Although it was never my intention, I now understand that the impact of my actions and communications created an unacceptable environment. At every stage of my career, I have sought to uplift my colleagues and cultivate a culture of respect. In this objective, I have failed. I should have known better, I should have acted better, and this has been a difficult but valuable lesson.

“I have nothing but the deepest respect for the bravery of the women who have spoken out, trying to create an environment in which they can thrive to their fullest potential.”

Savino was initially suspended by Nickelodeon when the allegations first came to light, then terminated last Thursday. His dismissal is not affecting the series, which is continuing production.

According to Cartoon Brew, as many as 12 women came forward to accuse Savino of harassment including unwanted sexual advances and threats of blacklisting after relationships with co-workers had ended. The site said the reports date back at least a decade.

Savino’s credits include Rocko’s Modern Life and The Powerpuff Girls. The Loud House is the first show he created. It follows 11-year-old Lincoln as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive in the bedlam of a large family, especially as the only boy with 10 sisters. It launched in May 2016 and last October was renewed for a third season.