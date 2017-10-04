NBC has put in development Find The Good, a family drama project penned by Nashville writer-producer Geoffrey Nauffts based on memoirs by best-selling author Heather Lende. It comes from Wonderthink, a production company launched recently by Scandal star Tony Goldwyn, writer-director Richard LaGravenese and veteran TV executive/producer Cheryl Bloch. FremantleMedia North America is the studio.

Algonquin Books

Find the Good is based on Lende’s 2014 memoir Find the Good: Unexpected Life Lessons from a Small-Town Obituary Writer and her earlier memoir, If You Lived Here, I’d Know Your Name, which were acquired by FMNA in July. It is a family drama about an obit writer and mother of four living in small-town Alaska, and how writing about death each week teaches her how to live.

Wonderthink’s Bloch, LaGravenese and Goldwyn executive produce along with Nauffts, Lende, FremantleMedia’s Christian Vesper, and Hypomania Content’s Brian Pines.

NBC

Goldwyn and LaGravenese previously teamed to create and executive produce drama The Divide, which became WEtv’s first original scripted series. At the network, it was shepherded by Bloch, WEtv’s first scripted executive, which led to the trio launching a company together, Wonderthink is repped by CAA, which also reps Nauffts.