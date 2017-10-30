Fox has given a put pilot commitment to Filthy Rich, a soapy family drama from The Help writer/director Tate Taylor, Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV.

Written and to be directed by Taylor, Filthy Rich is based on the New Zealand series of the same name. It revolves around the family of a mega-wealthy Southern businessman who is stunned to learn there are three previously-unknown heirs to his fortune. When the family tries to pay them off to go away, the newly legitimate heirs have very different ideas.

Taylor is executive producing with his producing partner John Norris via Wyolah Films alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo. Overseeing for Imagine TV are Anna Culp and Jillian Kugler.

Imagine TV previously teamed up with the writer and director of another breakout movie, The Butler’s Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, for a soapy family drama project at Fox and 20th TV, which became the hit Empire. The company, which is now independent, also has the National Geographic series Genius via its long-time relationship with 20th TV.

Additionally, Imagine TV has comedy Ms. Pat in developments at Fox and is working on a new Marc Cherry series.

The original Filthy Rich, created by Gavin Strawhan and Rachel Lang, premiered in 2016 on TVNZ as the country’s biggest budget TV series ever. It was renewed for a second season, which debuted this past summer. You can watch a trailer below.

Taylor also directed the feature The Girl On the Train and the opening episode of Netflix’s Grace and Frankie. He is repped by CAA and attorney Stephen Clarke. Imagine TV also is with CAA.