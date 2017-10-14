The Weinstein Company is down to three board members, as Richard Koenigsberg today became the fifth to resign in the wake of the ongoing scandal involving company co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

Koenigsberg, an independent board member and one-time accountant to Harvey and Bob Weinstein, was reported to have resigned by the New York Times. That leaves co-founder Bob Weinstein, Tarak Ben Ammar, and Lance Maerov left on the company board, as rumors of sales and/or shut-downs swirl.

The departure by Koenigsberg follows the resignations of Tim Sarnoff, Paul Tudor Jones, billionaire Dirk Ziff and Marc Lasry.

Creatives and outlets have been galloping away from TWC since the October 5 New York Times piece on October 5 into Harvey Weinstein’s many sexual harassing actions and their resulting settlements. Since then, other women have come forward, former TWC partners have backed away, and law enforcement officials have allegedly started investigations into potential criminal complaints.