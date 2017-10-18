E!’s long-running Fashion Police franchise will be taken off life support after one last hurrah on Monday, November 27.

Ending its run after more than two decades, the Fashion Police: The Farewell special, hosted by Melissa Rivers will include footage from a previously unseen episode featuring show co-creator and long-running host Joan Rivers.

Helmed by Joan Rivers at its inception in 1995, Fashion Police covered every major award show and fashion event through the lens of Rivers’ comedic commentary. After her death in 2014, the franchise continued, but never found new legs. Kathy Griffin, brought on to replace Rivers, left after just seven episodes, tweeting “My style does not fit with the creative direction of the show.” Griffin followed by less than a month the exit of show co-host Kelly Osbourne who had been with the show five years and whose exit closely followed outrage over remarks made by another co-host, Giulana Rancic about Zendaya Coleman’s dreadlocks at that year’s Oscars. Rancic apologized and Osbourne, who had condemned the remarks, accepted the apology but split soon thereafter.

Exec producer Melissa Rivers became co-host in 2015, currently joined by Rancic, Brad Goreski, NeNe Leakes, and Margaret Cho.

The swan-song special will look at memorable moments in the life of the franchise, including the “Bitch Stole My Look,” “Guess Me From Behind,” and “Starlet or Streetwalker” segments E! said in this morning’s announcement are fan faves. The special also will include footage of an unaired 80’s themed episode with Joan Rivers.

Fashion Police is produced by Wilshire Studios. Melissa Rivers, Lisa Bacon and Gary Snegaroff executive produce.