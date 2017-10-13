The advance movie ticket sales sphere just got a little smaller this morning with Fandango signing a definitive agreement to acquire MovieTickets.com. Outside of individual exhibitors’ movie ticket websites, this leaves Atom Tickets as one of Fandango’s sole advance ticket competitors.

The acquisition is not complete yet and term deals were not revealed. Fandango anticipates that the deal will be sealed by the end of the year. Fandango which services 33K screens worldwide is part of NBC Universal, while Boca Raton, Florida-based Movietickets.com counts Hollywood Media Corp., National Amusements, Cineplex Entertainment, Regal Entertainment Group, Marcus Theatres, Viacom and Time Warner as its shareholders.

The marriage of Movietickets.com and Fandango gives the latter a bigger footprint in Latin America, in particular Argentina and Mexico, and establishes a ticketing presence in Canada and the United Kingdom for the first time. Already, Fandango has Ingresso.com in Brazil and Fandango Latin America as advance movie ticket retailers in Peru, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia and Mexico. In addition, Fandango’s ticketing network will expand to such chains as National Amusements, Cineplex, Landmark and Marquee Cinemas. At present, MovieTickets.com will continue to operate from its headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida. There are no immediate plans in regards to staff consolidations.

“MovieTickets.com has done a terrific job, building a popular and trusted brand with millions of loyal customers and hundreds of exhibitors, and has been a champion of serving theater circuits large and small for nearly two decades,” said Fandango President Paul Yanover in a statement. “We look forward to sharing an array of mobile and social media innovations with their customer base to enhance the movie discovery, planning and ticket buying experience.”

“MovieTickets.com is committed to serving moviegoers and exhibitors to enhance the total moviegoing experience,” said MovieTickets.com CEO Joel Cohen. “Teaming with Fandango will enable MovieTickets.com to further its mission and increase advance ticket sales.”