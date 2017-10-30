A gag from Season 4 of Seth MacFarlane’s animated comedy Family Guy is resurfacing in the wake of accusations against Oscar winner and House of Cards star Kevin Spacey.

The scene features baby Stewie running naked through a shopping mall screaming, “Help! I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey’s basement!” You can watch it below.

The 2005 clip resurfaced after Spacey’s apology to Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp, who has detailed claims that Spacey made sexual advances toward him in 1986 when Rapp was 14.

This isn’t the only time MacFarlane made a veiled joke about sexual abuse in Hollywood. During the most recent Oscars, MacFarlane joked about Harvey Weinstein while announcing the Best Supporting Actress nominees with Emma Stone. After the names were read, MacFarlane joked: “Congratulations, you five ladies no longer have to pretend to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein.” MacFarlane later explained that he made the comment from “a place of loathing and anger,” saying, “There is nothing more abhorrent and indefensible than abuse of power such as this.”