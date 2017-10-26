Hulu is taking exclusive U.S streaming rights to Keshet International’s award-winning Israeli espionage thriller, False Flag. The deal covers seasons 1 and 2 with the second season currently in production.

False Flag sees five ordinary citizens implicated in a high-profile kidnapping. It was one of eight international dramas to screen as part of the Berlinale Special in 2015 and was awarded the Grand Prize at Series Mania 2015, which it shared with HBO’s Olive Kitteridge.

Following its debut, the show was aired successfully by Canal Plus in France and then sold to Fox Networks Group in a 2015 deal that included all territories excluding the U.S.

KI’s Prisoners Of War, the Hebrew-language drama that served as the basis for Showtime’s Homeland, already airs on Hulu.