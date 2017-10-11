Talk about inopportune timing. At the same moment the company faces intense scrutiny from government officials and regulators over its role in spreading false news reports and enabling attacks on the electoral system, and its Instagram subsidiary are suffering widespread outages today.

The details are still emerging, but since just after 11 AM ET, portions of the U.S. (in particular, the East and West Coasts) and Europe have seen the social platforms go dark. The hashtag #facebookdown was trending on Twitter, with users alternately panicking and making light. “Facebook Outage: America Resorts to Old-Fashioned Stalking,” one wag commented.

SocialFlow, a service tied to Facebook, tweeted that the social media platforms are experiencing “lag” but “expects resolution soon.”

A Facebook spokesperson told Deadline, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

