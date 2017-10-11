Danielle Schneider & Dannah Phirman, creators of Hulu’s Hotwives franchise, have set up multi-camera comedy Ex-Stepmom at NBC with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and Universal TV producing.

Additionally, the duo has closed a deal to redevelop their ABC/ABC Studios multi-camera pilot Lost in Queens (aka single-dad comedy project), starring Rob Riggle. He is back, attached as the lead, as are the original pilot’s executive producers, Trophy Wife creators Sarah Haskins & Emily Halpern and Larry Wilmore.

Written by Schneider and Phirman, Ex-Stepmom is about a young woman, a totally broke post grad, who finds the one person she can depend on is also the person who drives her the craziest: her ex-stepmom. Schneider and Phirman executive produce with Kapital Entertainment’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

At NBC, Kapital Entertainment previously produced the drama series The Mysteries of Laura starring Debra Messing.

Also written by Phirman and Schneider, the multi-cam Lost in Queens centers on a Midwestern Marine (Riggle). After his wife leaves him, he returns to civilian life to raise his two daughters with the help (and hindrance) of his mother-in-law and her neighbors in Queens. Phirman and Schneider exec produce alongside Haskins, Halpern and Wilmore.

Last year, Lost in Queens, which cast Riggle and brought in Wilmore during pilot season, flew mostly under the radar but exceeded expectations at the network screenings, showing enough promise for ABC to take a second crack at it. Because of its late pickups of American Idol and the Roseanne revival, the network only picked up to series only three of the 12 comedy pilots it produced.

Phirman and Schneider were creators/showrunners of Hulu’s Hotwives franchise (Hotwives of Orlando, Hotwives of Las Vegas). They also served as producers on FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Phirman and Schneider are repped UTA, Principato Young and Stone Genow.