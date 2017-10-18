Discovery Communications’ Eurosport and Snap, Inc have entered a strategic advertising and content agreement that will bring Snapchat users coverage of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. This is the first time that Snap has committed to a European, multi-language deal for the Olympics.

The Olympics content will include behind-the-scenes action from events such as snowboarding, downhill and freestyle skiing and ice hockey — as well as from athletes and influencers. Original content accessible through Snap’s Our Stories will be Olympic Games Snaps created by a dedicated team of editors at Snapchat, combined with Eurosport’s Olympic Games footage.

The messaging service has been increasingly active and present at TV events. This week, it launched a digital content studio with NBCUniversal. It had earlier set a partnership with Discovery in the U.S which involves Discovery producing mobile-first shows for Snapchat’s Discover platform. The premiere of their first collaboration, Shark Week On Snapchat, launched in July with over 17M viewers watching in the course of a week.

In the past year, Snap has also signed deals with such companies as Turner, the BBC, ABC and MGM for originals that will reach Snap’s young demo.

Discovery is the exclusive TV and multimedia rights holder for 50 countries and territories in Europe for the Olympic Games from 2018-2024.