The European Film Academy has set nominees in the Animated Feature Film and Comedy categories for this year’s awards. In the European Comedy race are Ruben Ostlund’s Palme d’Or winner The Square (Sweden/Germany/France/Denmark) which is also Sweden’s Foreign Language Oscar entry; and smash German comedy Welcome To Germany by Simon Verhoeven. Figuring too are King Of The Belgians (Belgium/Netherlands/Bulgaria) helmed by Jessica Woodworth & Peter Brosens, and Vincent And The End Of The World (Belgium/France) by Christophe van Rompaey. On the animated side are Loving Vincent (Poland/UK) directed by Dorota Kobiela & Hugh Welchman; Ethel & Ernest (UK/Luxembourg) directed by Roger Mainwood; Louise By The Shore (France/Canada) from director Jean-François Laguionie; and Zombillenium (France/Beligum) directed by Arthur de Pins & Alexis Ducord. The full nominations are still to come. The European Film Awards ceremony will be held on December 9 in Berlin.

Pulse London-based Pulse Films has appointed Tim O’Shea as Commercial Director. He joins the senior team as the company significantly boosts its scripted output across film and television. O’Shea was previously at Ingenious Media where he oversaw all of the film division’s commercial, business affairs and fund-raising operations. Pulse has outposts in LA, New York, Paris and Berlin. Its current projects include Katharine O’Brien’s feature Lost Transmissions starring Simon Pegg; and Post, a fresh take on the post-apocalyptic genre directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, the filmmakers behind Pulse’s 2012 doc Shut Up And Play The Hits. Recent credits also include Andrea Arnold’s 2016 Cannes Jury Prize winner American Honey; Sundance Award winners The Witch and All These Sleepless Nights; and Nick Cave doc One More Time With Feeling. Vice Media has a majority stake in the company.