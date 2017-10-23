ESPN has announced that they are canceling one of their newest television show Barstool Van Talk after one episode. The show was based on the Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take hosted by Dan “Big Cat” Katz and PFT Commenter and produced by Henry Lockwood. The cancellation comes shortly after ESPN host Sam Ponder posted screenshots from a post on the Barstool blog that contained misogynistic and offensive comments.

John Skipper, ESPN President, made the announcement on Twitter saying that the show’s cancellation was “effective immediately.”

He adds, “While we had approval of the content of the show, I erred in assuming we could distance our efforts from the Barstool site and its content.” Skipper went on to say he appreciated the efforts of Big Cat and PFT Commenter.

Statement from ESPN President John Skipper about Barstool Van Talk: pic.twitter.com/ysgSKDvmjx — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 23, 2017

Although Skipper didn’t directly mention Ponder’s posts, the cancellation may have been in a response to them. Earlier last week, Ponder the aforementioned screenshots of the Barstool blog posts from 2014 that called her “a chick that has a job where the #1 requirement is you make men hard” and told her to “go f*** yourself.”

She later clarified that the post was not written by Big Cat, but by the president of Barstool. She said that Big Cat “continuously laughed along.”

Welcome to the ESPN family @BarstoolBigCat (& welcome to all ur minions who will respond to this so kindly) pic.twitter.com/AzgfdDx2FK — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) October 16, 2017

Don’t feel sorry for me. I have a voice. & even though it can be scary to use it sometimes, (as all my DMs right now confirm) if those of us who have a platform don’t use ours, those without one may not use theirs either. 💪🏼 — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) October 17, 2017

Katz, Commenter, and Lockwood made a joint statement via the official Pardon My Take Twitter account saying that they are “disappointed” that their show has been canceled and they had a great time working on it.