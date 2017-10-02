Hours after telling media outlets it would not air the national anthem before tonight’s Monday Night Football game, ESPN has changed its decision. The sports giant will televise the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” after all.

ESPN had no comment when reached by Deadline but confirmed that it will air the anthem tonight, along with a planned moment of silence before tonight’s Washington Redskins-Kansas City Chiefs game at the latter’s Arrowhead Stadium. The Disney-owned network had said earlier today that it would skip showing the anthem amid the ongoing controversy involving player protests.

A spokesperson would not give a reason for the change, but it comes hours after the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, in which a gunman killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 more at an outdoor Jason Aldean con