A Prince themed birthday party on Empire (1.8/7) and Taraji P Henson’s Cookie as the deceased musical genius in his Raspberry Beret phase seems like the most obvious turn on the Fox drama

As the L.A. Dodger’s failed to make it a clean sweep to the World Series in the NLCS last night, that homage to the Purple One was part of the Lee Daniels and Danny Strong created show’s fourth episode of its fourth season. However, as Empire aimed for a soapy high, Wednesday’s also saw the hip-hop drama match a series low among adults 18-49 in the fast affiliates

Down a tenth from last week, the Henson and Terrence Howard led Empire was still the top rated show of the night. Also, if past weeks are any indication, the Fox series could see an adjustment up so this low may be a temporary thing.

Even with lead-out Star (1.3/5) down 13% from last week, Fox still won Wednesday in the key demo with a 1.6/6 rating. Second among the 18-49s with a 1.3/5, CBS was tops in total viewers with 6.98 million watching.

The House of Moonves saw Survivor (1.7/7) and Criminal Minds (1.1/4) the same as their final October 11 numbers with SEAL Team (1.0/4) declining 17% in the demo. Grabbing 8.01 million sets of eyeballs, Survivor was the most watched show of Wednesday night.

Having put up with stumbling NFL ratings again this season, it was a good Wednesday for ESPN last night with the doubleheader debut of the NBA on the cabler. Scoring a 1.6 metered market rating the Washington Wizards 120-115 win over Philly’s 76ers and the San Antonio Spurs 107-99 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves was up 14% from the 2016 opener on ESPN. That’s actually the Disney-owned outlet’s second best NBA opener ever, matching the 2002 and 2015 results.

Individually, the Wizards’ win was up 23% from last year’s Oklahoma City Thunder vs. 76ers first game. The Spurs’ victory was even Steven with last year’s Houston Rockets vs. L.A. Lakers nightcap.

Over on ABC, that other Disney-owned outlet, Modern Family (1.7/7) and a series low hitting Designated Survivor (0.8/3) were both down a tenth from last week. The rest of the net’s night was the same as last week for The Goldbergs (1.4/5), Speechless (1.1/4) and American Housewife (1.4/5), though The Goldbergs went up a tenth in the final numbers.

Coming off the series high of last week’s Season 2 premiere, up was not the direction for Riverdale (0.6/2) – at least not in the short term. While the CW’s very sudsy drama based on the Archie comic was down 25% from last week to its second best result ever, it was up 50% in the demo over its second episode of Season 1 last year. As for newbie Dynasty (0.3/1), the revival was even with its October 11 debut.

NBC’s The Blacklist (0.9/3) and Law & Order: SVU (1.2/4) were also even with last week, while Chicago P.D. (1.1/4) went down a tenth.