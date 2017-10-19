EXCLUSIVE: Empire aired last night on Fox and today co-creator Danny Strong grew his empire with the company with another project.

Fox has given a put pilot commitment to the thriller Operation Nexus from sister studio 20th Century Fox TV and Danny Strong Productions. The NYC set Nexus joins medical drama Stranger Conditions from the two time Emmy winner at Fox as well as legal dramas Midnight Lawyer and Infamy.

Operation Nexus centers on the courageous but nowhere near perfect members of NYPD’s Counter Terrorist Unit, the largest municipal anti-terrorist division in the world.

Now partnered with ex-Imagine exec Stacy Greenberg, Strong inked an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television in June 2016.

Unlike the other projects, where he and Greenberg are in executive producer roles, Strong himself also writes Operation Nexus. Both he and Greenberg are EPs on Operation Nexus. Clearly a small screen vet on both sides of the camera, Strong saw his J.D. Salinger focused feature debut Rebel In The Rye out last month from IFC Films. As he has with episodes of hip-hop drama Empire, Strong will direct the one-hour Operation Nexus too.

Strong is repped by CAA, The Gotham Group, and attorney Alan Wertheimer.