Voltage Pictures will be handling foreign sales on the new Emma Roberts and Hayden Christensen romantic comedy Little Italy. Pic will debut during this year’s AFM in Santa Monica, CA.

Directed by Donald Petrie, Little Italy follows Nikki (Roberts), a young chef-in-training, who begins dating her childhood friend Leo (Christensen), a pizza cook with dreams of opening his own restaurant. The only problem is, in the vein of Romeo & Juliet, their fathers own competing pizza restaurants directly next door to each another and their families are lifelong enemies. Raising the stakes is the fact that their mothers are secret best friends and their grandparents are also carrying out a romance of their own. The fathers find out and declare a pizza cook-off war on each other. Vinay Virmani and Pauline Dhillon are producing via their Firsttake Entertainment label. Alyssa Milano, Danny Aiello, Andrea Martin and Jane Seymour also star.