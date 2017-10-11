There was a true drop the mic freestyle indictment of Donald Trump from Eminem on BET’s Hip Hop Awards last night but only a couple of debuts on the Big 4 as the season has started to settle in. The Flash (1.0/4) and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.6/3) are back and Marshall Mathers’ verbal hit on the former Celebrity Apprentice host is the water cooler moment, yet again NBC was the clear winner in primetime thanks to the heft of This Is Us (2.8/10).

Yes, the Dan Fogelman drama was down 10% among adults 18-49 from last week, which saw a 20% slide from its Season 2 premiere of September 26, but This Is Us was still easily the highest rated and, with 10.9 million tuning in, the fourth most watched show of the night. Add to that a The Voice (2.3/9) that is dead even with its upward adjusted final numbers of last week and a Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders (1.1/4) that also matches its final numbers of October 3, and the Comcast-owned net snared a Tuesday winning 2.1/8 rating.

With a second place rating of 1.2/5, CBS was tops in total viewership with 11.29 million watching to NBC’s 8.9 million.

The House of Moonves’ NCIS (1.4/5) and Bull (1.2/5) were the same as last week with the former taking the viewership top spot with an audience of 13.30 million, down barely a tick from its October 3 airing. At 10 PM, NCIS: New Orleans (1.1/4) gave CBS a bit of extra juice with a rise of a tenth from last week.

Rising was not the term being shot out of the starter gun for the Season 4 debut of The Flash last night on the CW. Stumbling to a premiere low, the Scarlet Speedster series was down 23% from the final numbers of its Season 3 opener of October 4, 2016. Now those numbers of last year were an adjustment up from the Flash S3 debut fast affiliates so we could see some movement later today. As for the Season 3 opener of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the team-up series, which had a small Kid Flash crossover last night, it was the same as the Season 2 premiere of October 13, 2016.

ABC’s comedy line-up of vets The Middle (1.4/5), Fresh Off The Boat (1.1/4) and Black-ish (1.3/5) as well as newbies The Mayor (1.0/4) and Kevin (Probably) Saves The World (0.8/3) were all down two-tenths from the fast affiliates of their October 3 debuts.

Fox’s Lethal Weapon (0.9/4), The Mick (0.7/3) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.7/3) resulted in a mixed bag for the net. In its second season, the buddy cop show fell 18% from last week to hit a series low and going beneath a 1.0 for the first time. The lead-out two comedies were down 22% and even with their October 3 results, which saw an adjustment down a tenth for the latter in the final numbers.