Saying that Eminem is outspoken is a severe understatement. The rapper-actor performed a freestyle rap tonight on the BET Hip Hop Awards and put the spotlight on Donald Trump — and it was delightfully brutal.

It’s not often that we see Eminem, who is known for his outlandish and clever rhymes, perform. When he does, it is quite a treat. In four minutes-plus video above, we see a hooded Eminem spitting rhymes that cover an enormous amount of ground in regards to the Trump administration.

From Steve Bannon to the KKK to tiki torches at Charlottesville to the NFL to immigration to Trump’s Wall, Marshall Mathers did not hold back. Starting and stopping his performance methodically, he churned out bars that were lyrical jabs at the former Celebrity Apprentice host — particularly his use of social media and how he spews out his thoughts.

“This is his form of distraction/plus he gets an enormous reaction/when he attacks the NFL so we focus on that end/instead of talking Puerto Rico and gun reform for Nevada/All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored or would rather/ Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers,” he raps from the top of his head.

He goes on to pay homage to Colin Kaepernick, the leader of the NFL leading movement by putting his fist up and shouting, ““And keep that shit balled, like Donald the bitch!”

Eminem closed strong with a set of powerful verses saying, “And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/ I’m drawing in the sand a line/ You’re either for or against/ And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split/ On who you should stand beside/ I’ll do it for you with this.” And true to Eminem style, he punctuated it with a middle finger to the camera.