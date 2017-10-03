Emily Meade and Chris Coy, both currently starring on HBO’s The Deuce, have joined director Ed Zwick’s biopic, Trial By Fire, opposite Jack O’Connell and Laura Dern. From a screenplay by Oscar-winning Precious scribe Geoffrey Fletcher, the film is adapted from David Grann’s 2009 article in The New Yorker.

Rex/Shutterstock

Jeff Perry (Scandal), David Wilson Barnes (Blue Bloods), and Carlos Gomez (Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders) also co-star.

The pic centers on the account of Cameron Todd Willingham (O’Connell), a poor, uneducated devotee of heavy metal who is convicted of arson and triple homicide when a fire rips through his home and his children are trapped inside. Willingham ultimately spends 12 years on death row. Meade plays Willingham’s wife and mother to their three small children. Dern co-stars as Elizabeth Gilbert, a Texas housewife who forms an unlikely bond with Willingham and fights magnificently for his freedom.

Zwick is producing via his The Bedford Falls Company label along with Flashlight Films and Alex Soros. Principal photography is currently underway in Atlanta.

Meade (Money Monster, HBO’s The Leftovers) is repped by CAA and Authentic Management; Coy (Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit) by Main Title Entertainment and WME; Perry by Innovative and Principal Entertainment LA; Barnes by Innovative; Gomez by Stone Manner Salners Agency and Billy Miller Management.