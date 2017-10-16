Paramount Pictures will be releasing Eli on January 4, 2019, it was announced this morning. The picture comes through the studio’s Paramount Players label and will be directed by Sinister 2 director Ciaran Foy. Pic follows a young boy with an auto-immune disorder who discovers that the house he’s living in isn’t safe. Trevor Macy, of Ouija and The Strangers, produces.

Currently on the first weekend of that year, the title does not face any fresh wide competition. However, Eli will be released in the wake of a holiday season that includes such titles as Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, 20th Century Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody, Warner Bros/DC’s Aquaman and Paramount’s own Transformers spinoff Bumblebee.