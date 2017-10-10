Wrestling reality show Lucha Underground, whose producers include Mark Burnett and Robert Rodriguez, will be the first U.S. TV series to be screened in the 4DX cinema format.

The El Rey Network show’s Season 3 finale will screen October 17 at a private event for media and fans in the 4DX auditorium at Regal’s L.A. Live megaplex in downtown Los Angeles, according to the network and CJ 4DPlex, the company behind the immersive 4DX technology. Since 2009, more than 450 film titles have screened in the format, which adds moving seats and effects like winds, water and lighting to enhance the theatrical experience. More than 50,000 4DX seats are in operation in 410 auditoriums across 49 countries, including nine in the U.S.

“Lucha Underground features nonstop, highflying and hard-hitting action that makes it the ideal programming to showcase the state-of-the-art 4DX technology,” said El Rey Network president and GM Daniel Tibbets. “We pride ourselves on getting viewers as close to the action as possible and now they can actually feel as if they are in the ring.”

The show introduces viewers to the aerial maneuvers, slingshot moves, dramatic masks, rapid-fire combinations and distinctive wrestling techniques of lucha libre, one of Mexico’s most popular sports. It is produced by MGM Television in association with FactoryMade and AG Studios. Exec producers are Rodriguez, who co-founded El Rey; Burnett, Eric Van Wagenen (also showrunner) and Brian Edwards of MGM; Dorian Roldán from Lucha Libre AAA; Alejandro Garcia and Antonio Cué Sánchez-Navarro; FactoryMade and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa and Skip Chaisson of Kick Punch and El Rey Network.

“We are thrilled to finally be able to showcase a TV series on the big screen, bringing Lucha Underground fans into the all-sensory 4DX action,” said Brandon Choi, the COO of CJ 4DPLEX Americas.