If you watched the Philadelphia Eagles 28-23 win over the Carolina Panthers on last night you would have seen the home turf team’s Luke Kuechly exit the game in the second quarter due to a possible concussion.

However, despite a potential move by the NFL to disallow protest by players during the national anthem, one thing you would have not seen on TNF on CBS and the NFL Network last night was the singing of the Star Spangled Banner.

As the controversy over players taking a knee or raising a fist over social injustice shows no signs of abating, the net and the league took a default position and decided not to show the national anthem or the response in Charlotte last night. As social media went into overdrive in reaction, the TV audience did not see the Panthers all stand for the song, nor the Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod each raised a fist into the air with teammate Chris Long appear to show solidarity.

Yet, with the Eagles vs. Panthers match-up getting a 10.6/18 in metered market results on CBS and NFL Network, perhaps there was some of the once usual NFL audience who choose not to watch at all. Last night’s game was down 5% from last week’s big draw New England Patriots 19-14 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where all the players stood during the national anthem in part in tribute to the victims of the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas just days before. That October 5 game was up 12% in the early numbers from the TNF opener on CNS of September 28.

As of last week, the 2017-2018 NFL season is down almost 8% in viewers from the same Week 5 point in the 2016-2017 season.

Over halfway through the House of Moonves’ TNF package for this definitely ratings perplexed and politically tainted season, the Eagles and Panthers dust-up faced an dditional challenge in the Chicago Cubs seeing off the Washington Nationals 9-8. This means the World Series champs now progress to take on the L.A. Dodgers in the National League Championship this weekend in the City of Angels.

Still, with an easy primetime win overall for CBS, last night’s game had an uptick of 7% from the comparable Denver Broncos and the then San Diego Chargers gridiron battle of October 13 last year. Facing Division series winning baseball and Hurricane Matthew barreling towards Florida and the Southeast states, that Chargers 21-13 win eventually scored a 4.7/17 rating and 14.49 million viewers.

Last week’s Super Bowl champs Patriots victory over Tampa Bay snagged a final rating of 5.0/19 and a total viewership of 15.43 million.

We’ll update with more NFL ratings as well as numbers for the Arrow and Supernatural season debuts and everything else that was on last night later. In the meantime, last night’s game peaked with a 11.5/9 in the 9:30 – 10 PM slot on CBS and NFL Network. As in past weeks, the game was also shown on Amazon Prime Video – we don’t have numbers for that digital play yet but last week’s Patriots vs. Tampa Bay match-up pulled in an audience average of 391,000 viewers.