It is still the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFL right now as the City of Brotherly Love’s team beat the Washington Redskins 34-24 last night at home to boost their record to 6-1 this season. With Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in firm control of most of the matchup and a bunch of injuries, that win was also a much-needed victory for .

In metered market results, the Eagles-Redskins Week 7 battle scored a 7.9 rating. That’s up whooping 30% in the early numbers for ESPN and the NFL from last week’s MNF season-low game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.

Amidst political tensions and critical shout-outs from President Donald Trump, that rise comes despite a raised fist from the Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod plus an embrace from Chris Long during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” last night. It also follows an uptick for on October 22 despite a blowout by the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons in what was a Super Bowl LI do-over with an even more crushing outcome.

In a season that has seen near double-digit NFL ratings declines overall, last night’s game was also up a slight 1% over the comparable October 24, 2016 MNF — a face-off between the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. Right now, MNF is actually up 4% over where things were at in 2016.

Last night’s game peaked in the 9:45 10 PM ET slot with a 9.5 metered market rating

Last week’s Titans-Colts game went on to hit a night-winning total audience of 8.4 million and a 2.9 rating in the 18-49 demo. And remember football fans, a whole new ballgame starts tonight with the beginning of the World Series – go Dodgers!