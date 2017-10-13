The premieres are starting to peter out, but on a night of the NFL on CBS and a big MLB playoff game further up the dial, Supernatural (0.7/3) and Arrow (0.6/2) returned.

Now on at a new time for the former and new night for the archer latter, the Season 13 debut of Supernatural was down a tenth from its October 13, 2016 opener. Now facing football head-on, the Season 6 premiere “Fallout” episode of the Stephen Amell led series picked up after the explosive finale of last year. However, like its lead-in, Arrow was down a tenth from last year’s opener or 14% to get more specific. Not at all apples to apples, but the CW will be happy that as well as matching its Season 5 averages, Arrow was even with that May 24 S5 finale among adults 18-49.

The big winner of Thursday is, of course, (3.1/11) on CBS, with the net taking the night with a 2.9/10 rating and 10.03 million viewers in non-adjusted fast affiliate results. The early metered market numbers have last night’s Philadelphia Eagles win over the Carolina Panthers down a bit from the October 5 game and in the fast affiliates, TNF is down a tenth from last week in the key demo. Last week’s game went up to a 5.0/19 and 15.43 million viewers in the final numbers so we’ll see how last night turns out later.

Even with last week’s fast affiliates, Grey’s Anatomy (2.0/8) was the top non-sports show of the night and gave ABC another number #2 spot rating of 1.4/5. The Shonda Rhimes show was adjusted up a tenth in the final numbers, as we might see again today. As for the rest of TGIT, Scandal (1.2/4) was down 14% from last week’s final season premiere and How To Get Away With Murder (1.0/4) was up a tenth.

Fox’s The Orville (1.0/4) was up a tenth last night from its October 5 show, while 8 PM’s Gotham (0.8/3) was down by the same measure.

For NBC, Thursday was almost all comedy except Chicago Fire (1.1/4) at 10 PM with mixed laughs, so to speak. With a lot of Chicago itself likely watching the Cubs secure a National League Championship perch, the Dick Wolf drama was down a tenth from last week, but 8:30 PM’s The Good Place (1.2/5) and 9:30 PM’s Good News (1.0/4) were both the same as their October 5 airings. Starting the night, Superstore (1.1/4) was, like the night ending Chicago Fire, down a tenth.

However, despite strong delayed viewing results, the Live + Same Day slide for the Will & Grace (1.7/6) revival continued. Taking a drop of a full point last week from its September 28 premiere, Will & Grace went down 15% in the key demo this week.

And remember, it’s Friday the 13th…